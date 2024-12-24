Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — there are wounded

Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of December 24. There were casualties as a result of the strike.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Омбудсман Лубінець Дмитро / Telegram

The impact damaged a residential building. According to the latest reports, at least seven people were injured — two of them were pulled from the rubble. One woman is in serious condition.

At 15:36, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a ballistic threat to the Dnipropetrovsk region, and at 15:37 they reported a high-speed target in Kryvyi Rih.