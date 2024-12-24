Satellite images of a refinery in the Rostov region attacked by Ukrainian drones have emerged

The Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in Russiaʼs Rostov region came under attack by Ukrainian drones on December 19. Satellite images show that at least one fuel tank there burned.

This is reported by Radio Liberty.

Babelʼs sources in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the strike on the Novoshakhtyn refinery was a joint operation by the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the plant.

The drones initially overwhelmed the Russian air defenses protecting the plant (the only one of its kind in the Rostov region) and thus created a "window of opportunity" for the operation of Ukrainian jet missiles, which were used to strike the plant.

Novoshakhtynskyi Refinery specializes in the production of fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline. Its products were used for the needs of the Russian army.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.