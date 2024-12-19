Ukraine attacked the Novoshakhtinsky refinery in the Rostov region of Russia

Ukraine attacked the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia. It was a joint operation by the Security Service (SBU) and the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

Novoshakhtinsky Refinery specializes in the production of fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline. It is the only refinery operating in the Rostov region and was used for the needs of the Russian army.

First, SBU drones overwhelmed the Russian air defenses protecting the plant, creating a “window of opportunity” for Ukrainian jet missiles to strike the plant.

This caused a large fire at the refinery. Videos posted on social media show multiple sources of ignition over a large area.

The ELOU-AVT-2.5 plant, which is designed to produce liquefied hydrocarbon gases, was also hit. Previously, the Ukrainian operation caused significant damage to the production facilities of the enterprise.

"The special operation was carried out using Ukrainian-made drones and missiles. This once again proves the effectiveness and power of Ukrainian weapons, in particular its ability to destroy enemy logistics that are working for the war in Ukraine," SBU told Babel.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery.

