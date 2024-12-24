The government has simplified the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution that simplifies the procedure for purchasing domestically produced unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"This solution not only ensures efficiency in supplying the necessary technologies to the front, but also supports Ukrainian manufacturers, giving them the opportunity for stable development and improvement of products," the official says.

Now, military unit commanders can purchase drones and tactical-level electronic warfare without coordinating with the General Staff and other governing bodies. This should reduce bureaucracy, the Defense Ministry says.

The resolution allows military units to join agreements concluded by the procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense and the State Service for Special Communications. It is expected that this will allow them to obtain equipment faster and at competitive prices.

In December, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry allocated an additional 1.1 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the money would be sent directly to the brigades.

Later, the defense ministry allocated another 1.89 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones. Thus, 55% of the amount was allocated for Mavic-type drones, including those with night vision, and another 18% for FPV kamikazes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.