The government has simplified the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment

Anastasiia Mohylevets
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution that simplifies the procedure for purchasing domestically produced unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"This solution not only ensures efficiency in supplying the necessary technologies to the front, but also supports Ukrainian manufacturers, giving them the opportunity for stable development and improvement of products," the official says.

Now, military unit commanders can purchase drones and tactical-level electronic warfare without coordinating with the General Staff and other governing bodies. This should reduce bureaucracy, the Defense Ministry says.

The resolution allows military units to join agreements concluded by the procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense and the State Service for Special Communications. It is expected that this will allow them to obtain equipment faster and at competitive prices.

