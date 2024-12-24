Latvia handed over 612 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Latvia handed over to Ukraine cars confiscated from drunk drivers worth a total of €2.25 million.

Delfi writes about this with reference to the State Revenue Service (VID).

On February 16, 2023, the Sejm unanimously adopted urgent amendments to the Law on Support for the Ukrainian Civilian Population.

These amendments allow the transfer to Ukraine of cars that have become the property of the Latvian state. Such cars include vehicles confiscated from drivers who got behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Since the entry into force of the above-mentioned amendments to the law, the Latvian government has adopted several decisions on the transfer of confiscated cars to Ukraine. According to VID, a total of 612 cars have been transferred to Ukraine. Their total value is estimated at €2.25 million.