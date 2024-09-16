Latvia will transfer British combat vehicles to Ukraine

Latvia will deliver to Ukraine combat reconnaissance tracked armored CVRT vehicles purchased from Great Britain.

Delfi learned about this from the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense does not disclose the specific number of vehicles that Ukraine will receive, for security reasons.

Latvia signed a contract with Great Britain in 2014, which provided for the purchase of a total of 123 armored vehicles. The first cars arrived in the country in 2015.

In 2019, Latvia signed another contract with Great Britain for the purchase of additional equipment.

Latvia continues to provide military assistance to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraineʼs support has reached approximately 1% of Latviaʼs gross domestic product. Ukraine receives drones, howitzers, weapons and individual equipment, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, radars, information technology equipment.

Latvia and Great Britain lead the Drone Coalition. It includes 16 countries. They invest resources in the production of drones, supply them to Ukraine, and train the Ukrainian military.