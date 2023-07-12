Britain will provide Ukraine with ammunition and $65 million to repair equipment and create a rehabilitation center

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth $65 million. This money will be used to repair equipment and create a new rehabilitation center for the Ukrainian military.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of the countryʼs government.

As part of a new military aid package to be discussed at the NATO summit on July 12, Britain and G7 members will also provide Ukraine with additional ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, in addition to more than 70 combat and logistical support vehicles.

The Prime Minister of the country Rishi Sunak will also resolutely support the simplification of Ukraineʼs path to NATO membership, the British government noted.