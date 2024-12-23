Switzerland joins new EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Switzerland has joined the European Unionʼs 15th package of sanctions against Russia. The country also supported new restrictions against Belarus.

This is stated on the website of the Swiss government.

They noted that the countryʼs sanctions lists are identical to the European Unionʼs sanctions lists.

On December 16, the European Union adopted the 15th package of sanctions in connection with Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At that time, 54 individuals and 30 organizations were subject to restrictions.

Among them are the military, heads of Russian energy companies, as well as Russians involved in propaganda and the deportation of Ukrainian children.

As for the firms that were included in the sanctions list, these are mainly Russian defense and shipping companies that transport Russian crude oil and Russian petroleum products.

The sanctions also affected 52 vessels, the vast majority of which are oil tankers that are part of the Russian Federationʼs shadow fleet.

The Swiss government says that the new sanctioned citizens are now also subject to a ban on entry and transit to and through Switzerland.

This also applies to citizens of Belarus, against whom the EU has also imposed sanctions. In particular, this applies to various judges who handed down politically motivated sentences to citizens who spoke out against the Lukashenko regime, the system and the brutality of Belarusian law enforcement agencies.

The sanctions also target the heads of various prisons and detention centers where political prisoners are serving their sentences. Sanctions were also imposed against the head of the medical unit of one of these institutions, where prisoners are held in inhumane conditions.

