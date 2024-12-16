The EU approved the 15th package of sanctions against Russia — it is aimed at the Russian shadow fleet

The European Union has adopted the 15th package of sanctions in connection with Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

84 individuals and legal entities were subject to sanctions — 54 people and 30 organizations.

In particular, the military unit responsible for the shelling of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv, top managers of leading companies in the Russian energy sector, people responsible for the deportation of children, propaganda, and circumvention of sanctions, as well as two high-ranking officials of the DPRK, were subject to sanctions.

As for legal entities, the EU has primarily targeted Russian defense companies and shipping companies responsible for transporting crude oil and petroleum products by sea, which provide significant revenues to the Russian government.

Another 52 shadow fleet vessels originating from third countries are now under sanctions, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to 79.

The list also includes a chemical plant and a civilian Russian airline that provides important logistical support to the Russian military.

For the first time, full sanctions (travel ban, asset freeze, ban on providing economic resources) are being imposed on Chinese entities that supply drone components and microelectronic components to support Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine.

Companies from India, Iran, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates that participated in circumventing trade restrictions or purchased sensitive goods for Russia, such as UAVs and missiles, were also sanctioned.

In addition, the EU called on European companies to exit the Russian market as soon as possible.

The Russian Federationʼs Shadow Fleet

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries imposed a price ceiling on Russian oil products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants. To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia began forming a shadow fleet.

In July, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a crackdown on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers that help it evade sanctions. At the time, 44 European countries and the European Union, led by Britain, agreed new sanctions. The United States and Canada later joined the program.

At the same time, Prime Minister Starmerʼs Office noted that some of the shadow fleet ships function as Russian listening stations, while others transport weapons to Russia.

In July, Keir Starmer said that Russia’s shadow fleet consists of almost 600 ships and represents about 10% of the world’s “wet cargo” fleet. With its help, Russia transports about 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings large profits to the Kremlin.

The 14th package of sanctions against Russia, adopted by the EU in June, imposed sanctions on 27 vessels of the shadow fleet. Identical restrictions were imposed, among others, by the US and Switzerland.

