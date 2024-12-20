Zaluzhnyi published the book “My War” — the first in a trilogy

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi has published the book "My War" — the first in a trilogy.

Zaluzhnyi himself reported this.

Cover of Valerii Zaluzhnyiʼs book "My War". Валерій Залужний / Telegram

According to Zaluzhnyi, he began working on the book back in March 2023, when he was Commander-in-Chief. The manuscript was edited by his wife. He says he wrote the book for young people and wants to "convey an important truth: anything is possible in life if you really want it".

"This is a book about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent me from achieving my goals. And finally, the war with circumstances that become obstacles in life," said Zaluzhnyi.

The memoirs cover events from the former commanderʼs childhood to February 24, 2022. However, several chapters are devoted to the Russian Federationʼs full-scale war against Ukraine.

The next two books in the trilogy will be titled “Our War” and “Their War”. Valerii Zaluzhnyi is currently working on the second one — “Our War.”

When asked by Babel whether the book is the start of the former commander-in-chiefʼs political career, sources from his entourage said that Zaluzhnyi is not going into politics. And despite offers to join political projects or start his own, in the foreseeable future he plans to focus on his work as Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United Kingdom.