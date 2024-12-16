Electronic bracelet removed from the AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko, suspected of illicit enrichment

On December 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially satisfied the request of the defense attorney for the head of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko and removed the suspectʼs electronic bracelet.

The relevant ruling was published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

The official is still obliged not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of a detective, prosecutor, or court.

Kyrylenkoʼs case

In March 2024, the Schemes project released a major investigation into Kyrylenko. He and his family were found to have numerous apartments, land plots, a house, offices, cars, and parking spaces worth over 70 million hryvnias.

In mid-August 2024, Kyrylenko was reported on suspicion of illegal enrichment of over 56 million hryvnias and false declaration.

On August 28, bail was posted in full for him, and the court imposed appropriate procedural obligations on him.

In December, the investigation changed the suspicion against Kyrylenko — now he is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 72.1 million.

