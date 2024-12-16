Syria says Israel carried out most powerful attacks in over a decade

Israeli fighter jets have attacked military targets in the coastal area of Tartus, Syria, in what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says is the “heaviest strikes” in the area in more than a decade.

According to the center, the targets of air defense brigades, surface-to-surface missile depots, and military barracks were under attack.

Loud explosions were heard in Tartus, caused by a series of airstrikes — “the biggest strikes on the coast since the start of the airstrikes in 2012”.

The Masyaf district and the military airport in the city of Deir Ezzor were also under attack.

In addition, after midnight on the night from Saturday to Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on weapons depots belonging to the army of the former regime in the mountains of the Dumayr district in the suburbs of Damascus.

Israel has not officially commented on these attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to the Syrian border on December 8 and said that the fall of the Assad regime was the result of Israelʼs strikes on its main allies in the region, Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. He said this opened up "great new opportunities" for Israel.

Shortly before Netanyahuʼs visit, the Israeli military occupied a buffer zone in the Golan Heights. He says the military did this because the withdrawal of Syrian troops meant that the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria was no longer in effect. According to media reports, the Israeli army has already occupied the slopes of Mount Hermon on the Syrian side.

Israel has struck Syriaʼs largest airbases and claims to have destroyed the Syrian navy.

