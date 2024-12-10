Israel claims to have destroyed the Syrian navy

Missile ships of the Israeli Navy destroyed the Syrian military fleet on the night of December 10 during an operation to "remove strategic threats to the country".

This was stated by Israelʼs Defense Minister Israel Katz during a visit to the naval base in Haifa.

According to him, Israeli forces are entrenched in the buffer zone between Syria and the Golan Heights and create a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria without the permanent presence of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the fall of Bashar al-Assadʼs regime in Syria on December 8 opens up "great new opportunities" for Israel and was the result of Israelʼs strikes on its main allies in the region — Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Immediately after the fall of Assad, the Israeli military occupied the buffer zone on the Golan Heights, because, as Netanyahu says, the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria ceased to apply

Israel also struck the largest air bases in Syria. About 250 military targets — bases, fighter jets and aircraft, as well as missile and ammunition depots — were hit.

