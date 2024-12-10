Israel struck the largest air bases in Syria. About 250 military targets — bases, fighter jets and aircraft, as well as missile and ammunition depots — are under attack.

Sources of the Arab TV channel Al Arabiya and the Israeli military radio Galey TSAHAL report this.

Israeli strikes on targets in Syria since December 8, 2024.

Sources of The Times of Israel say that Israeli aircraft have struck at least three major air bases in Syria, where dozens of planes and helicopters were based. The targets of the airstrikes were also the facilities of the Syrian Navy in the port of Latakia.

Earlier, IDF said it was monitoring the placement of weapons in Syria and working to prevent the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah or any other threat to Israel from entering it.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli military equipment was spotted 20 km from the capital of Syria, Damascus. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported loud explosions in the city. According to him, the headquarters of the Electronic Warfare Directorate and ammunition depots were hit.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

Active clashes between the rebels and Syrian troops began on November 27. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province. It was the most intense fighting in northwest Syria since 2020, when government forces seized areas previously controlled by opposition fighters.

On December 1, the media reported that the Assadʼs Forces had lost control of Aleppo for the first time since the start of the military conflict that began more than a decade ago. As of December 8, the Syrian opposition was in the capital Damascus. The countryʼs prime minister is preparing to hand over the functions of the transitional government to her.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Bashar al-Assad left the post of president of Syria and left the country, adding that he gave the order to transfer power peacefully and before that held negotiations with the participants in the conflict. Now Assad and his family are in Russia and have received political asylum.

After the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to the border with Syria and stated that the fall of the Assad regime was the result of Israelʼs strikes on its main allies in the region — Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. He said it opens up "great new opportunities" for Israel.

Shortly before Netanyahuʼs visit, the Israeli military occupied a buffer zone on the Golan Heights. He says the military did this because the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria was no longer in effect due to the withdrawal of Syrian troops. According to the media, the Israeli army has already occupied the slopes of Mount Hermon on the Syrian side.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.