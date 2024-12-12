The search and rescue operation was completed in Zaporizhzhia. 11 people died

In Zaporizhzhia, an emergency rescue operation was completed after the Russian attack on the clinic on December 10.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

11 people died as a result of the enemy attack. It is also known about 22 wounded, including a 5-year-old girl.

The search and rescue operation lasted more than 46 hours. All this time, employees of the State Emergency Service, police officers, dog handlers, paramedics, and psychologists worked at the site of the enemy attack. During this time, citizens filed 120 claims about property damage.

