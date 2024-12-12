News

Russia hit a clinic in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased to ten

Olha Bereziuk
Ten people have already died in Zaporizhzhia due to the Russian attack on December 10.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Felorov.

At night, a womanʼs body was retrieved from the rubble of the clinic. The impact injured 22 people.

According to Fedorov, one person is still under the rubble.

