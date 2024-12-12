Russia hit a clinic in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased to ten

Ten people have already died in Zaporizhzhia due to the Russian attack on December 10.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Felorov.

At night, a womanʼs body was retrieved from the rubble of the clinic. The impact injured 22 people.

According to Fedorov, one person is still under the rubble.

The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles in the evening of December 10. The attack destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

