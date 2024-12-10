The Russians shelled a clinic in Zaporizhzhia. There are dead and wounded

On the afternoon of December 10, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. A private clinic was destroyed and nearby buildings were damaged.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov informed about this.

As of 4:05 p.m., three people were killed and 11 injured. Rescuers are looking for people under the rubble of the clinic. One of the wounded is in serious condition. Among the injured are two doctors.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of ballistic weapons from the southeast, in the areas where the air alert was declared. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the air raid alarm was declared at 15:00, it lasted until 15:32. Ivan Federov wrote at 15:03 that there was an explosion in the city.

In the past day alone, the Russian occupiers have struck 313 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched 157 UAVs of various modifications, fired three times with anti-aircraft guns and fired 153 artillery barrages.

