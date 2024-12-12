The US House of Representatives did not support Lend-Lease for Ukraine for 2025

In the US, the House of Representatives approved the defense budget for 2025, but without extending the Lend-Lease for Ukraine.

The ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova wrote about this.

According to her, this year the 2025 Defense Budget Act (NDAA), approved by the Senate, contained a provision to extend the Lend-Lease Law to protect democracy in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Embassy in the US actively advocated for it.

"However, the draft law approved by the House of Representatives did not contain such a provision. The corresponding provision is not included in the consolidated text of the draft law," the ambassador wrote.

Markarova added that the embassy continues to actively work to preserve this mechanism, which, in particular, is provided for in the bipartisan and bicameral Stand with Ukraine Act.

The next step is the approval of the NDAA by the US Senate, which is expected next week.