Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk became the first person whose fortune exceeded $400 billion.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. The latest sale of SpaceX shares immediately increased his fortune by $50 billion — to $439.2 billion in total.

Muskʼs fortune has increased dramatically since the end of 2022. But they grew especially rapidly after the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections, because Musk was one of his biggest political donors and supporters. Then, the day after the election, November 6, 2024, he added $26.5 billion to his fortune.

Tesla shares are up about 65% from the pre-election period on expectations that Trump will eliminate tax breaks for electric cars that help rivals Tesla. Meanwhile, the value of his artificial intelligence startup xAI has more than doubled to $50 billion, also helped by Trumpʼs election victory.

Recently, Trump said that he wants to see Elon Musk and millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy as the heads of the new department of efficiency of the US government.

The new department is expected to advise the government and work with the White House and the Budget Office to implement "large-scale structural reform" and create an entrepreneurial approach to government "unprecedented before." So it is expected that Musk will play one of the key roles in the new Trump administration.

Now, according to Bloomberg, the second richest person on the planet is Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $244 billion. The third is Mark Zuckerberg, with $219 billion.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.