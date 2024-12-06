The US election: Elon Musk spent more than $250 million to help Trump

The worldʼs richest man Elon Musk has spent more than $250 million in recent months to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election.

The New York Times (NYT) writes about it.

In the final weeks of the presidential race, Elon Musk wrote three $25 million checks to his organization America PAC. In total, Musk gave America PAC $239 million during the presidential campaigns.

Also during that period, he spent $40.5 million on controversial raffles among voters in Pennsylvania who signed a petition to protect the first and second amendments to the US Constitution.

Just a week after the election, in which Republican candidate Donald Trump won, Musk donated another $4 million to America PAC to support its activity and Trumpʼs plans for the presidency.

For his help, Elon Musk won the favour of Trump. He now spends a lot of time at the president-electʼs Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, influencing personnel decisions and thinking about how to cut federal government spending. Recently, Trump said that he wants to see Elon Musk and millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy as the heads of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The new department is expected to provide guidance from outside the government and work with the White House and the budget office to implement "large-scale structural reform" and create an entrepreneurial approach to government "unprecedented before".

As of December 6, 2024, Elon Muskʼs fortune is estimated at $362 billion, which makes him the richest person in the world. The second place in the ranking of the rich is taken by Jeff Bezos by a significant margin — he has $240 billion.

