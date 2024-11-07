Trumpʼs victory brought the worldʼs richest people a record $64 billion in one day

During the day, the fortunes of the ten richest people in the world increased by a record $64 billion. All because of Donald Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential elections.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The net worth of billionaires headed by Elon Musk increased by $63.5 billion on Wednesday, November 6. This is the largest daily gain since the creation of Bloombergʼs wealth index in 2012.

On this day, Elon Musk added another $26.5 billion to his fortune of $290.3 billion. The wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos increased by 3.2% to $228.3 billion, and the fortune of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison increased by 5.4% to $193.5 billion.

Most of the gains of the worldʼs richest people come from rising US stocks. In addition to Musk, other growth leaders are crypto millionaires. The capital of the co-founder and general director of the Coinbase crypto exchange Brian Armstrong increased by 30% to $11 billion. And the founder of the worldʼs largest crypto exchange Binance Changpeng Zhao increased his fortune by $12.1 billion to $52.7 billion.

Presidential elections were held in the USA on November 5. Republican Donald Trump won more than 270 electoral votes — meaning he effectively won. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

