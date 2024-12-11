In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to six

As of the morning of December 11, six people were killed in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack on a clinic the day before.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

In addition, 22 people were injured. At night, two women were pulled out from under the rubble — they were able to call the rescuers and tell them exactly where they were. The women were under the rubble for more than seven hours and are now in the hospital.

There are still four people under the rubble of the clinic attacked by the Russians.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia in the evening of December 10. The attack destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.