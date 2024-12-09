Zelensky will call Biden about the invitation to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to call the US President Joe Biden and raise the issue of an invitation to NATO.

He reported this in Telegram.

He emphasized that although Ukraine cannot be in NATO now, it can be invited.

"He [Biden] is currently the current president of the United States, and a lot depends on his position. And it makes no sense to discuss with President Trump that today, while he is not yet in the White House, it does not depend on him," Zelensky emphasized.

The president said that in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump, he spoke about the need to force Russia to end the war.

"You can only force Russia if Ukraine is strong. A strong Ukraine before any diplomacy is a strong Ukraine on the battlefield. This is a strong army, these are weapons packages, etc., these are long-range systems, of course, ATACMS, Taurus, Storm Shadow, and Scalp. We need all of this very, very badly. And yes, we need it exclusively for strikes on military targets, we emphasize this," Zelensky noted.

Separately, he noted that it is worth "thinking and working" on Emmanuel Macronʼs position on the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, which would guarantee security while Ukraine is not in NATO.

"But before that, we must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the EU and when Ukraine will be in NATO. Understanding our future, these would be very effective guarantees," the president concluded.

In an interview with the British publication Sky News, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine should receive an invitation to the Alliance within internationally recognized borders. But in order to end the hot phase of the war, NATO could take part of the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government "under the umbrella". Then other territories can be returned through diplomatic means, Zelensky said.

