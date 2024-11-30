”The war could end in 2025.” This is what Zelensky said in a big interview with Sky News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a long interview to the British Sky News. He talked about inviting Ukraine to NATO, the effectiveness of long-range weapons, equipping brigades and the possibility of ending the war in 2025.

Babel summarizes the highlights of his conversation with Sky Newsʼ Stuart Ramsay.

NATO and Ukraine

Without NATO, Ukraine will not have real independence, because Putin can return. Maybe in ten years. Therefore, there is currently no alternative to NATO. Previous security guarantees, such as the Budapest Memorandum, do not apply. The bilateral security guarantees that Ukraine has signed with dozens of countries of the world are also not equivalent to membership in the Alliance.

Ukraine should receive an invitation to join the Alliance within internationally recognized borders, but in order to end the hot phase of the war, the part of Ukraine that the government controls can be taken under the umbrella. Then other territories can be returned through diplomatic channels. However, Ukraine did not officially receive such a proposal.

Equipment of brigades and mobilization

Ukraine must have enough weapons to supply the military with them, otherwise there will be human losses. Currently, there is a need to equip ten teams. The Allies were able to equip only 2.5 brigades.

"I will not tell you now about the position of some leaders on mobilization, etc. You just have to ask them: "Do you want them to die because there are not enough weapons? You want us to mobilize the youth — in which brigade and with what weapons will they fight? It is irresponsible to talk about such things," Zelensky emphasized.

And he added that he wants the partners to do their own business, and Ukraine to do its own.

"This war (is fought) for the independence of people, not the land. Territories are very important, they are part of identity. But people are the most important thing," the president said.

Ranged weapons

Long-range weapons are important for Ukraine, but the decision to allow them to be used on Russian territory was made late. Because of this, there were both human and territorial losses. Even now these weapons are not enough. And besides, there are restrictions on its use.

Relations with Trump

Ukraine wants to preserve the bipartisan support of the United States and find new models of relations with the future administration of the White House. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present his concrete ideas to US President-elect Donald Trump. In the conversation that took place between the leaders, more general things were discussed.

"I want Trumpʼs America to succeed. I want them to play one of their main roles," Zelenskyi said when asked about the end of the war.

Why Ukraineʼs victory is important to the world

Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Europe is already at war, but it has a historic opportunity to prevent a direct invasion of Russia on its territory — and this is a strong Ukraine.

"If Ukraine does not lose, democracy will not lose, then Putin will not invade EU countries," he added.

According to him, Ukraine and the world have everything to end the war in 2025, but it will become a reality only if Ukrainian allies join forces. In particular, Donald Trump can exert "huge pressure on the Russian Federation" when he becomes the new president.

