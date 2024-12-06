The Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with a missile — at least 17 were injured, two people were killed

On the evening of December 6, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two men became victims, 17 more people were injured, among them a child.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Russian Armed Forces launched an attack around 5 p.m. The head of RMA informed that the administration building was previously damaged. Later, information about the victims appeared. Among them is a 6-year-old boy, he is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / Сергій Лисак

As of 19:00, the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 17. People have cut wounds, bruises and shrapnel injuries. At least five of them were hospitalized. Another man died in the hospital — the number of victims of the attack increased to two.

On the evening of December 6, the Russians also struck the Zaporizhzhia region, at least nine people were killed. The impact destroyed a car repair complex, damaged shops, high-rise buildings and other infrastructure.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.