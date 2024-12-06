9 people died in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia (UPD)

On the evening of December 6, the Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia region, at least nine people were killed.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as well as the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

As of 7:50 p.m., 17 victims are known, including two children aged 4 and 11.

The impact completely destroyed the car repair complex, damaged shops, high-rise buildings and other infrastructure. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation.

In addition, there are problems with electricity in some communities of the region. Shortly before the attack, the Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

