Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on guarantees of mutual security. Lukashenko asked to place “Oreshnik” in the country

The leaders of Russia and Belarus — Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenko — signed an agreement on mutual security guarantees of the two countries within the Union State.

This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

Putin previously noted that the signed agreement defines "mutual alliance obligations to ensure defense, protection of the sovereignty and constitutional order of Russia and Belarus, the integrity and inviolability of the territory and external border of the Union State".

According to him, the document provides for the involvement of all forces, in particular the Russian tactical nuclear weapons located in Belarus, for the protection of both countries.

Immediately after signing the document, Lukashenko asked Putin to place new weapons systems on the territory of Belarus, in particular "Oreshnik", with which the Russian Federation attacked Dnipro on November 21. In response, Putin stated that this could be done in the second half of 2025.

The treaty between Belarus and Russia on the creation of the Union State was signed on December 8, 1999: according to it, the countries should unite the currency, army, customs and tax systems. After mass protests in 2020 in Belarus, which Lukashenko suppressed by force, he severed almost all ties with the West and began negotiating with Russia. But she focused her work on the implementation of "road maps" for the integration of both countries.

In November 2021, Putin and Lukashenko signed a document on integration, approving 28 alliance programs.

