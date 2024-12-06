Two new MPs appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — Tamila Tasheva and Bohdan Lukashuk

Tamila Tasheva and Bohdan Lukashuk took the oath and entered the official composition of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine — now there are 401 MPs, although there should be 450 in full convocation.

MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports this.

Bohdan Lukashuk

Bohdan Lukashuk will replenish the composition of the parliament from the Batkivshchyna party instead of Alyona Shkrum, who the other day won the mandate.

Bohdan Lukashuk was a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council. He owns a business, worked as the deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi District State Asministration, ran for mayor of Khmelnytskyi from “Motherland”.

Babelʼs sources in the executive power say that now Shkrum can assume the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Tamila Tasheva

The former permanent representative of the president in Crimea became an MP in the "Voice" party. She took the place of the MP Oleh Makarov, who died in the fall.

At the end of November, the Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Tamila Tasheva as an elected MP of Ukraine from the "Voice" party. Because of this, Zelensky dismissed Tasheva from the position of permanent representative of the president in Crimea.

Tamila Tasheva was born in 1985 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) in a family of evicted Crimean Tatars. Since 1991, after the return of her family from Uzbekistan to Crimea, she lived in Simferopol, graduated from the Faculty of Oriental Languages of the Tavri University. She was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

In 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, Tasheva together with like-minded people created the public organization "Crimea SOS", its mission is to help internally displaced persons from Crimea and Donbas and monitor human rights violations in the occupied territories.

In April 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Tasheva as the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea.

On February 20, 2019, Tasheva was awarded the Order of Princess Olha III degree "For civic courage, selfless defense of the constitutional principles of democracy, human rights and freedoms, demonstrated during the Revolution of Dignity, fruitful public and volunteer activity".

