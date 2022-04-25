Zelensky appointed Tamila Tasheva the Presidentʼs Permanent Representative in Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Tamila Tasheva to the post of Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

In recent years, Tamila Tasheva worked as a deputy envoy. Now Denys Chystikov has become Tashevaʼs deputy.

Tamila Tasheva was born in 1985 in Samarkand to a family of deported Crimean Tatars. Since 1991, after the return of her family from Uzbekistan to Crimea, she lived in Simferopol and graduated from the Faculty of Oriental Languages of Tavriya University. She was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

In 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, Tasheva and like-minded people founded the public organization Crimea SOS, whose mission is to help internally displaced persons from Crimea and Donbas and monitor human rights violations in the occupied territories.

On February 20, 2019, Tasheva was awarded the Order of Princess Olga III degree "For civic courage, selfless defense of the constitutional principles of democracy, human rights and freedoms shown during the Revolution of Dignity, fruitful civic and volunteer activities".