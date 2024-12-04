The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Tamila Tasheva from the position of permanent representative of the President in Crimea.

The corresponding decree No. 800 appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

At the end of November, the Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Tamila Tasheva as an elected MP of Ukraine from the "Voice" party.

In October 2024, MP from "Voice" Oleh Makarov died. After that, CEC recognized Ivan Prymachenko, the co-founder of the online platform Prometheus, as an elected MP, but he filed an application to renounce his deputy mandate. Therefore, CEC recognized Prymachenko as having not acquired a deputyʼs mandate.

At the same time, the Commission recognized Tamila Tasheva, included in the election list of the "Voice" political party under the following number 26, as an elected MP of Ukraine in the extraordinary parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019.

Earlier, Tasheva said that she did not plan to become a member of parliament — she believes that she is needed in the position of post-predator.

Who is Tamila Tasheva

Tamila Tasheva was born in 1985 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) in a family of evicted Crimean Tatars. Since 1991, after the return of her family from Uzbekistan to the Crimea, she lived in Simferopol, graduated from the Faculty of Oriental Languages of Tavriya University. She was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

In 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, Tasheva together with like-minded people created the public organization "Crimea SOS", its mission is to help internally displaced persons from Crimea and Donbas and monitor human rights violations in the occupied territories.

In April 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Tasheva as the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea.

On February 20, 2019, Tasheva was awarded the Order of Princess Olha III degree "For civic courage, selfless defense of the constitutional principles of democracy, human rights and freedoms, demonstrated during the Revolution of Dignity, fruitful public and volunteer activity".

