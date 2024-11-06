Prometheus co-founder Ivan Prymachenko became an elected MP

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized the co-founder of the online educational platform Prometheus Ivan Prymachenko as the elected MP of Ukraine from the "Voice" party.

This is reported on the CEC website.

Prymachenko will replace in the Verkhovna Rada MP Oleh Makarov, who died at the end of October.

Prymachenko was number 24 on the electoral list of "Voice".

Who is Ivan Prymachenko

Prymachenko was born on May 24, 1990 in Donetsk, graduated from Kyiv National University named after Shevchenko, receiving a masterʼs degree in history.

From 2018 to 2019, he studied at Stanford University (USA) under The Ukrainian Emerging Leaders Program.

In addition, he was a member of the supervisory board of the CEDOS think tank and an expert of the "Education and Science Reform" group of the Reanimation package of reforms. Head of the first project of mass online courses in Ukraine "Online University".

In 2014, he became a co-founder of the public project of massive open online courses Prometheus. He is also the founder of the student portal of the best universities of Ukraine "Catch the Moment!".

Received "30 to 30" honors from Forbes Ukraine and KyivPost, the "People of the New Time" award from NV magazine.

