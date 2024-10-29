The MP from “Voice” Oleh Makarov has died

The MP from "Voice" Oleh Makarov died. He was 59 years old. The cause of death is not given.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The MP Oleh Makarov.

Makarov worked as the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, a lawyer, and a member of the Ethics Commission of the All-Ukrainian Public Organization "Association of Lawyers of Ukraine".

According to the "Chesno" Movement, in 2012-2015 Makarov was the deputy chairman of the Higher Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Ukraine. Since October 2015, he was a deputy of the Kyiv Council of the 8th convocation from the “Samopomich Union” party.

In 2019, he was elected an MP of the 9th convocation from the "Voice" party, number 6 on the list as a non-party member. Makarov is also a member of the faction of the same name.

