MP from the “Motherland” party Alyona Shkrum drafts a mandate — the Verkhovna Rada supported it

MP from the "Motherland" party Alyona Shkrum drafted a mandate — this decision was supported by the Verkhovna Rada. 307 MPs voted pro.

MP from the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

Babelʼs sources in the executive power say that Shkrum may take the post of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba. Appointments are expected this week. However, it is not yet known what exactly Shkrum will do in his position.

Alyona Shkrum was elected an MP of the 9th convocation from "Motherland", she is a member of the faction of the same name. Shkrum is also a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.