MP Alyona Shkrum from “Motherland” makes a mandate — she can become the deputy minister of Kuleba

MP Alyona Shkrum from the "Motherland" party is preparing a mandate, the website of the parliament says.

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of the Parliamentʼs Work decided to introduce a draft resolution on the early termination of Shkrumʼs powers and recommend that the Verkhovna Rada adopt it as a whole.

Alyona Shkrum. Альона Шкрум / Facebook

Babelʼs sources in the executive power say that Shkrum may take the post of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba. Appointments are expected this week. However, it is not yet known what exactly Shkrum will do in his position.

Alyona Shkrum did not comment on the decision to draw up a mandate and possible appointment to the government.

Alyona Shkrum was elected an MP of the 9th convocation from "Motherland", she is a member of the faction of the same name. Shkrum is also a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

