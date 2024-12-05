eReferral to military medical commission in “Rezerve+” will appear by the end of February

By the end of February, the military will be able to receive an electronic referral to military medical commission (MMC) through "Rezerve+".

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko said this on the air of the telethon.

"Already at the first stage of the reform, we will implement the possibility of receiving an electronic referral to military medical commission through Rezerve+, right on your phone, you will not need to go to the territorrial recruit center (TRC). This will be done by the end of February next year," she said.

According to Chernohorenko, the Ministry of Defense will then scale up this reform for several months in a row, and as a result, conscripts will be able to undergo a medical examination to determine fitness in any civilian institution that they choose for themselves.

"This will make it possible to divide the military medical examination procedure itself into two stages: a medical examination and an administrative one, which will be carried out in the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine system. Thus, it will be a decentralized, autonomous, digitized, anonymized procedure that will be convenient for people and will significantly reduce corruption risks," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Separately, she said that in the "Army+" application, the Ministry of Defense received 10 000 electronic reports for changing the place of service. The reports of approximately every fourth soldier were satisfied.

"This is 2.5 thousand our servicemen who received a motivated new job. This indicator testifies to the efficiency of the new system, proves that the state responds to the real requests of the military here and now. Instead of waiting for 2-4 months, as was the case before, when transfers were blocked, we guarantee a decision on the transfer within 72 hours, and then the issuance of the corresponding order," said Chernohorenko.

She noted that the whole procedure takes about a week from the moment of submitting the report to the moment of the transfer of the soldier.

"Reserve+" is an application from the Ministry of Defense, which was launched on May 18, 2024. It provides access to information in the registry of conscripts "Oberih", in which conscripts can update their data, as in the TRC or administrative service center.

On June 18, military registration documents with a QR code appeared in "Reserve+", and on June 26, the status of reservation from mobilization. And on November 9, the application launched the registration of a postponement.

