In “Rezerve+” app they finally launched the registration of the postponement

In the latest update of the "Reserve+" application, a service for online postponement of mobilization is available.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

To apply for a postponement online, you need to log in to "Reserve+" and send a request. The system will automatically check for the right to postponement.

In case of a positive answer, this status will be reflected in the electronic military document.

Currently, the following can apply for a postponement:

disabled people with a disability pension certificate;

students, postgraduates and doctoral students who are continuously getting their education.

The Minister of Defense noted that the Academy of Electronic Management participated in the development of the service within the framework of the DT4UA project with the support of the European Union and the BRDO Effective Regulation Office.

People with disabilities will receive a deferment for a year or until the end of the pension certificate, and those who are getting an education — until the end of martial law and mobilization.

"Reserve+" is an application from the Ministry of Defense, which was launched on May 18, 2024. It provides access to information in the registry of conscripts "Oberih", in which conscripts can update their data, as in the territorial recruit centers or administrative service centers.

On June 18, military registration documents with a QR code appeared in "Reserve+", and on June 26, the status of reservation from mobilization.

