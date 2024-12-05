MP: Director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine Androschuk did not return from a foreign trip

MP from the "Voice" party Solomiya Bobrovska appealed to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications about the departure abroad of the director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine Fedor Androschuk — he allegedly did not return to Ukraine.

This was reported by Solomiya Bobrovska.

According to her, Androschukʼs business trip allegedly ended on September 20, but he did not return to Ukraine. In the answer to Bobrovskaʼs parliamentary appeal, it was noted that Androschuk "got lost at the opening of the exhibition in Lithuania".

"Apparently, he used his other citizenships as intended, went on a business trip to Italy and Sweden, and, according to the answer to my parliamentary appeal, got lost at the opening of an exhibition in Lithuania," Bobrovska said.

She called on the Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi to immediately take "management decisions" regarding Androschuk.

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine is one of the most iconic Ukrainian museums with 800 000 exhibits. Fedir Androschuk has been the head of the museum since 2020, he is an archaeologist and a specialist in the field of Scandinavian studies. In addition, since 2022 he is a member of the executive board of the European Association of Archaeologists.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, martial law has been introduced in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, except for certain exceptions.

