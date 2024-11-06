Zelensky signed laws on the continuation of general mobilization and martial law

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft laws on the extension of martial law No. 12151 and on general mobilization No. 12152 in Ukraine for another 90 days — until February 7, 2025.

This is stated in the bill cards.

Martial law in Ukraine and the general mobilization of men are coming to an end on November 10, 2024. This will be the 13th similar decision during the full-scale war.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, martial law has been introduced in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, except for certain exceptions. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be called up for service if they have no legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.