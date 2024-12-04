Russia can launch medium-range ballistic missiles from only two ranges, the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported at the request of Babel.

These are the 4th State Central Interspecies Test Range of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Kapustin Yar", located in the Astrakhan Region of Russia, and the 1st State Test Cosmodrome "Plesetsk" in the Arkhangelsk Region.

GUR noted that based on its experience in the production of “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missiles, Russia can produce up to 25 medium-range ballistic missiles per year.

On November 21, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro. At the time, the Ukrainian Air Force said that the Russians had hit the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

On the same day, the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that Russia had struck Dnipro with an allegedly "newest medium-range system" called "Oreshnik", namely a ballistic missile with non-nuclear hypersonic equipment. American officials believe that the Russian Federation used an "experimental" medium-range ballistic missile.

