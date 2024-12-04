The Georgian police raided the offices of the opposition and detained several people

Law enforcement officers searched the offices of opposition parties in Georgia. Several politicians were detained.

This was reported by Ekho Kavkazu and the Georgian broadcaster Mtavari.

Security Forces stormed, in particular, one of the headquarters of the "United National Movement" party, created by the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili.

The founder of Mtavari and the opposition party "Akhali", the leader of the "Coalition for Change" Nika Gvaramia, were detained. This happened after the Ministry of Internal Affairs searched the offices of his allies — the parties "Girchi — more freedom" and "Droa".

A member of the "Coalition for Change", activist Gela Khasai, was also detained. Earlier, the police visited the house of the administrator of the Daitove Facebook community Ilya Glonti. The deputy of the opposition party Lelo reported the detention of two members of the opposition coalition.

Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze claims that public organizations buy pyrotechnics and other equipment for protests. He stated that oppositionists and heads of non-governmental organizations who are "hiding in their offices" will not escape responsibility under the law.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

Four more pro-Western opposition parties broke the 5% barrier. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After this statement, new protests began in the country, and the security forces are dispersing them.

