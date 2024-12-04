UNESCO recognized the Ukrainian pysanka as an intangible cultural heritage

UNESCO has included the element "Pysanka: Ukrainian tradition and art of egg decoration" on the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This is reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

The decision was made at the 19th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay. Ukraine submitted the application jointly with Estonia.

As explained by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, in 2013, Tallinn recognized the Easter egg as an object of intangible heritage of its country. Subsequently, Estonia and Ukraine jointly applied to UNESCO to recognize the Easter egg as such an object at the world level.

Work on the nomination began in 2017. In total, it consists of three elements — "Ukrainian pysanka: tradition and art", "Tradition of Hutsul pysanka" and "Ukrainian pysanka, tradition and art of decorating Easter eggs".

In the summer of 2024, the tradition of creating a Boykiv pysanka with a pin was added to the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

On the eve of this yearʼs Easter in Ukraine, a record was set for the most mass painting of Easter eggs by masters from different regions of the country. Within 5 hours, 530 participants made 800 Easter eggs.

