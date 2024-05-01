In Ukraine, a record was set for the most massive painting of Easter eggs

On the eve of Easter, masters from different regions of the country set a record for the most mass painting of Easter eggs in Ukraine. Within 5 hours, 530 participants made 800 Easter eggs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"I thank all the masters who find inspiration in themselves and put their soul into this art. With you, we are sure that the tradition of pysankar will not only be preserved, but also passed on to future generations of Ukrainians," said Acting Minister of Culture Rostyslav Karandeev.

The Easter eggs created will be handed over to the defenders at the front with the help of the International Headquarters for Aid to Ukrainians.