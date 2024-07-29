The tradition of creating Boykiv pysanka was added to the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

The tradition of creating the Boykiv pysanka with a pin was added to the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

"Boykiv pysanka is not just decorating an easter egg. This is a whole world of symbols, rituals and beliefs. Each line, each color on this egg carries a deep meaning related to nature, space and human life," explained the Ministry of Culture.

Міністерство культури України

The tradition exists in the places of residence of Boykos, in particular in the cities of Turka and Sambir, as well as in some villages of the Sambirsky district of the Lviv region and some villages of the Transcarpathian region. And abroad — in Israel, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, Belgium and Poland.

Traditionally, pysankas were written by women and girls on the eve of Easter with a pin (a needle, a sharpened wooden stick, later — a sharpened match).

Міністерство культури України

Pysanka is considered a talisman, a symbol of fertility and rebirth of life. Many signs on Boyko pysankas correspond to ideas about nature, the universe, and spirals, or "curves" are a symbol of interconnection and repetition of life, connection between generations.

Pysanka colors are also important. Red is for the joy of life, yellow and orange — a symbol of natural luminaries, green — the awakening of nature, brown — the roots of the family, white — the purity of thoughts, and dark and black — the honor of souls.