The government renamed the Ministry of Reintegration into the Ministry of National Unity

The Ukrainian government reformatted the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories. Now it will be called the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

It is expected that the newly created department will help modernize the work and interaction with the multi-million community of Ukrainians from all waves of migration. The ministry will formulate a strategy on how to return citizens to live and work in Ukraine, says Shmyhal.

The department will be headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov — he was previously appointed to this position by the Verkhovna Rada. From November 2022, Chernyshov heads “Naftogaz”. Before that, he was the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in 2019-2020, as well as the Minister of Community and Territorial Development in 2020-2022.

Ukraine wanted to create the Ministry of National Unity from the summer of 2024. Volodymyr Zelensky said that the authorities need to return home more than 7.5 million Ukrainians to ensure the functioning of the post-war economy. At that time, they said that the ministry would look for jobs for Ukrainian citizens who are abroad, and would counter Russian agents trying to influence Ukrainians.

