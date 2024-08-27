In the fall, the “Ministry of Unity” may appear, which will motivate Ukrainians to return from abroad

In the fall, Ukraine wants to create a profile "Ministry of Unity" that will unite Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return home.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a press conference.

According to him, the authorities need to return home more than 7.5 million Ukrainians. This, together with the withdrawal of businesses and workers from the "shadows", should ensure the economy of the country after the war.

"This is a very difficult mission for any ministry — I am not talking about people, but about the institutionalization of this process. No one had such a challenge — how to return 7.5 million people. We need to return the adult population, children, and students to Ukraine without coercion and create all the conditions for them to want to do it," the president said.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not have enough resources to support such a large number of people, embassies and consulates cannot cope with the flow of applications.

One of the tasks of the new ministry will be to find work for such citizens of Ukraine, as well as to counter Russian agents working with Ukrainians abroad.