The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov as Minister of National Unity of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of National Unity of Ukraine.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 237 MPs.

The Ministry of National Unity has not yet been created. According to the plan, it should ensure the unity of Ukrainian citizens abroad, help in the provision of consular services and facilitate the return of people from abroad.

Oleksiy Chernyshov.

From November 2022, Oleksiy Chernyshov heads “Naftogaz”. Before that, he was the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in 2019-2020, as well as the Minister of Community and Territorial Development in 2020-2022.

