Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for any crimes committed by the Russian Federation as early as next year

From 2025, Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for any crimes committed by Russia.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, in 2025, all 45 categories of claims for compensation for damages caused to the Russian Federation will be launched. We are talking about claims for reparations for those who were forced to leave their homes, who were harmed to life and health, whose cars were destroyed, and other types of damages.

"Now we will strengthen the team and finalize all legal and technical issues so that all categories of applications to the Register will be available in the first half of 2025," Fedorov emphasized.

He added that back in April, they began to collect information about destroyed housing for the Register. The largest number of applications were received from the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The most common reasons for claims are:

combat operations in the front or near-front zone;

shelling;

air attack;

occupation of the settlement;

the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

What preceded

The register of damaged and destroyed property became operational in Ukraine as early as 2022. If people used the "eRecovery" program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have an act of commission inspection of damage from the local authorities. As Markiyan Klyuchkovskyi, the executive director of the International Register of Damages, told us, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take the information from the register from the state.

In addition, the International Register of Losses was launched in April this year. It was created on May 17, 2023, the agreement was signed by more than 40 states — members of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan and Canada.

Starting from July 2024, it is possible to submit applications to the registry about housing that was damaged or destroyed by Russia during the war. Countries should establish a Compensation Commission to study all claims and assess the actual amount of damages. At the third stage, the Russian Federation must pay compensation.

