Shamil Krutkov became the new commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar”

27-year-old Shamil Krutkov, the deputy of the previous commander Pavlo Palisa, was appointed as the new commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar".

This is stated on Facebook page 93 of the mechanized brigade.

Krutkov said that it is an honour for him to lead one of the most powerful and stable brigades in Ukraine. He also thanked the previous commander for his contribution to the defense of Ukraine.

Shamil Krutkov.

Shamil Krutkov studied at the National Academy of Ground Forces in Lviv. In 2021, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded him with the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine", and in 2022, with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi III degree.

The former commander of the brigade, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, thanked his subordinates for 23 months of joint service and awarded the fighters of the brigade. It was he who commanded the actions of the brigade during the defense of Bakhmut.

Palisa will now be the deputy head of the Office of the President. The President of Ukraine announced the appointment on November 29.

"He understands well what is happening in the brigades, at the front. And I need just such a person to accurately know information directly from the front on a daily basis," this is how Volodymyr Zelensky commented on his appointment.

