Zelensky appointed the brigade commander of “Kholodny Yar” as the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Colonel Pavlo Palisa as the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Zelensky informed about this in his evening address. Also, the corresponding decree has already appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

Palisa is the commander of the 93rd brigade "Kholodny Yar" and a knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

"He understands well what is happening in the brigades, at the front. And I need just such a person to accurately know information directly from the front on a daily basis," Zelensky commented on his appointment.

Pavlo Palisa.

In 2023, Palisa became the commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar". He commanded the actions of the brigade during the defense of Bakhmut.

Also in the address, Zelensky commented on the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi as the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Oleh Apostol as the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

"The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces are the basis of the army. And much depends for Ukraine on how effectively the structure of the Ground Forces and all Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine will work. Changes are needed — changes in people management that will deliver more results on the battlefield," the president said.

Until today, the post of commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was occupied by Oleksandr Pavlyuk, who was appointed in February of this year. The corresponding decrees on the dismissal of Pavlyuk and the appointment of Drapatyi have already been published on the website of the Office of the President.

