The parliament of the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia voted against the ratification of the investment agreement with the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the local Telegram channel Respublica.

At the same time, deputy Kan Kvarchia proposed a vote of no confidence in the countryʼs Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Kristina Ozgan (she signed the document in Moscow on behalf of Abkhazia).

The agreement with the Russian Federation was supposed to allow Russian companies to invest in construction projects in the region, but opposition activists consider it a "surrender of the interests" of Abkhazia. The document was supposed to be considered on November 15, but protesters disrupted the parliament session and broke into the building.

At the same time, the opposition began to demand the resignation of "president" Aslan Bzhania. The press service of the "president" reported that the administration is preparing to withdraw from the parliament the draft law on the ratification of the Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement.

On November 19, Bzhania resigned, and on the same day, this decision was supported by the parliament of an unrecognized country.

Abkhazia spontaneously declared independence from Georgia in 1992. This happened with active military support from Moscow, which led to an open war with Tbilisi. After the five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008, the Kremlin recognized the "independence" of the region, although most of the world community still recognizes Georgiaʼs sovereignty over Abkhazia.

